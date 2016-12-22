4X07W Caves of Beit Guvrin S.E.S.

Ros 4Z5LA informs DxCoffee readers:

“The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has declared the caves of Beit Guvrin to be a World Heritage Site. The caves are on the list of confirmed WFF Israel National Parks Award – 4XFF-007. There is a very long

and interesting history on this site.

It will be the first time operation from this location. The scheduled dates for the operation are 0700z Friday, December 23rd, and Saturday, December 24th, until noon time. Operators mentioned are from the Holyland DX Group:

Shalom 4Z4BS, Mark 4Z4KX, Ruben 4Z5FI, Yulik 4X6HP, Ros 4Z5LA, Vlad 4Z5IW, Arthur 4X4DZ and Jan 4X1VF.

They will be running two stations CW and SSB on the WFF frequencies using the callsign, 4X07W (Holy land Square G19JS).

QSL cards will handled by Ros, 4Z5LA.”

 

