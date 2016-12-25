QSL Preview 5N/PA3TG Nigeria [Update]

25 December 2016
Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:
“Good morning and Merry Christmas ahead.
My QSL preview for 5N/PA3TG now with the printer and will be sent out soon.
With thanks to PD7DB and PA7JWC for the design of my card.
Regards.”
Tom – 5N/PA3TG
19 November 2016
Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:
“Hi dear DxCoffee readers,
Have been struggeling last few days and also band conditions where not to good, last night had a good opening to NA/SA/AS and also logged the first VK stations.
Hope to be on air tonight also mainly in CW operation and with the Kent keyer since my SB-2000 interface has broken down unfortunatly.
Thats it for now from Lagos – Nigeria.
73’s to all and hope to work you all,
Regards,”
PA3TG – Tom
8 November 2016
Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:
“I will be QRV again from Lagos – Nigeria on CW/SSB 20 Meter in evening hours from 15 till 24 November.
Also 30 meter CW.
Thanks Tom- PA3TG”