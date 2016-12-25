QSL Preview 5N/PA3TG Nigeria [Update]

25 December 2016

Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:

With thanks to PD7DB and PA7JWC for the design of my card.

My QSL preview for 5N/PA3TG now with the printer and will be sent out soon.

19 November 2016

Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:

“Hi dear DxCoffee readers,

Have been struggeling last few days and also band conditions where not to good, last night had a good opening to NA/SA/AS and also logged the first VK stations.

Hope to be on air tonight also mainly in CW operation and with the Kent keyer since my SB-2000 interface has broken down unfortunatly.

Thats it for now from Lagos – Nigeria.

73’s to all and hope to work you all,

Regards,”

PA3TG – Tom