8J1RL & 8J60JARE Queen Maud Land AN-015

Yath JG2MLI will be active from Showa Research Station at Queen Maud Land, IOTA AN-015, 1 January 2017 to 20 January 2018 as 8J1RL and 8J60JARE.
Operate on 40 – 10m in CW, SSB and Digi
QSL via home call, LOTW and eQSL.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.