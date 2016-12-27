A65TG United Arab Emirates

Tom PA3TG informs DxCoffee readers:

“Plans to be active from A6 under call A65TG (United Arab Emirates) from 02 January – 05 January mainly in evening hours in CW.
Regards”
Tom – PA3TG

QSL via home call.

