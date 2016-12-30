E51AMF Rarotonga OC-013

“E51AMF will now also be active from Rarotonga (OC-013) in the South Cook Islands – E5/S

Active from Jan 5th-9th 2017 and again from Feb 8th-18th. 

As with the North Cooks, will also focus on EU, ATNO, and rates.

Web site: https://e51amf.amateurfoundation.org/ “

Source QRZ.com

