EA8/IV3HAX Fuerteventura Island AF-004

Mauro IV3HAX informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will be again active from Fuerteventura Island, IOTA AF-004, 27 December 2016 to 6 January 2017 as EA8/IV3HAX.

Operate on HF in CW, RTTY and PSK.

Qsl via HC, Lotw, eQSL, OQRS Clublog. No QSL via bureau”