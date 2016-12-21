EA8/IV3HAX Fuerteventura Island AF-004

Mauro IV3HAX informs DxCoffee readers:
“I will be again active from Fuerteventura Island, IOTA AF-004, 27 December 2016 to 6 January 2017 as EA8/IV3HAX.
Operate on HF in CW, RTTY and PSK.
Qsl via HC, Lotw, eQSL, OQRS Clublog. No QSL via bureau”
