EA8/PH2M Lanzarote Island AF-004 [Update]

29 December 2016
Frank PH2M informs DxCoffee readers:
“I want to inform DxCoffee readers that finally my EA8/PH2M QSL-cards have arrived from the printer.
QSL is OK via Bureau, Direct (see https://www.qrz.com/db/EA8/PH2M) or OQRS – Online QSL Requests via: https://secure.clublog.org/logsearch/EA8/PH2M “
73 de Frank PH2M
************************************
17 September 2016
Frank PH2M informs DxCoffee readers:
“I will be active from Lanzarote Island, Canary Islands, IOTA AF – 004, 25 September to 6 October 2016 as EA8/PH2M.
QSL via home call.”