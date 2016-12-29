EA8/PH2M Lanzarote Island AF-004 [Update]

Posted about 9 mins ago | 0 comment

29 December 2016

Frank PH2M informs DxCoffee readers:

“I want to inform DxCoffee readers that finally my EA8/PH2M QSL-cards have arrived from the printer.
QSL is OK via Bureau, Direct (see https://www.qrz.com/db/EA8/PH2M) or OQRS – Online QSL Requests via: https://secure.clublog.org/logsearch/EA8/PH2M “

73 de Frank PH2M

 

************************************

17 September 2016

Frank PH2M informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will be active from Lanzarote Island, Canary Islands, IOTA AF – 004, 25 September to 6 October 2016 as EA8/PH2M.

QSL via home call.”

p1140876

Tags: , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment
CAPTCHA
*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close