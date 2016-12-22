H44SHD Uepi Island OC-149 [Update]

13 December 2016
Remo HB9SHD informs DxCoffee readers:
“No Internet here for almost one week. We had quite a strong earthquake who last for two minutes, a new experience for me. Good news, no damage or harmed people.
Propagation droppend on 20m during last 10 days. I hear a lot of stations from allover Asia Pacific, 80% Nippon and Aussies, strong stn from Asiatic Russia, some from south America, fewer from eastern Europe and USA.
During night activities I changed to 40m and was surprised to here quite a few US, Italians and stations from Spain.
However not that much QSO’s. They don’t here me!
So I changed from SSB to JT65/JT9. My reports for DX stations are usually -10 to -15dB less on the other side.
My Yaesu FT-891 does a good job. in SSB, digital voice processing in the TX helpes to make weak audio Signals readeable , especially when a radar peaks in with 9+.
Credit also to EndFed Antenna from Hyendfed Ron from Holland. Super service from Ron, he sent me 3 spare wires, superfast just before my vacations starts. Antenna performance is as expected, but for next time I’ll have to improve the setup a bit.
Super credit to my XYL Christa. Have to invite here for two dinners. Because, I do not have a digital interface (FT-891 does not support audio on USB interface like FT-991 does), so I do it the good old “acoustic coupler” way (does someone remember the times when “acoustic couplers” are used?. Headset ear side hold on computer mic. And mic from TRX hold on PC loudspeaker and press PTT manually ….meeee very anoying sound for non HAMs …for us its a melody…
stay tuned.”
Remo es H44SHD
**********************************
13 December 2016
Remo HB9SHD informs DxCoffee readers:
“I was surprised about the pileup here. This is not planned as a real Dxpedition. I enjoy diving with ham and relaxing.
Im not a very experienced HAM and sometimes struggle to hear a callsign.
My on air time is limited to some hours in total. Electricity comes and goes.
Ill be back in HB9 on 10.1.2017 and hope ill do some more contacts especially with Europe.
Nice it works the whole way along with just 20m wire and a 100w from yaesu ft891.
Hopefully ill heare you on the band Italia is always welcome. My mother is from Lecce.
Greetings from the solomon Island.”
Remo es H44SHD
*****************************
8 December 2016
Remo HB9SHD will be active from Uepi Island – New Georgia Islands ,IOTA OC-149, in December 2016 as H44SHD.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via home call.
remarks:
“First I was assignd to H44QQ in memoria of HB9QQ sk Pierre. But learnd here at Solomons from Hans and Bernhard H44MS, that Hans has used H44QQ recently and will use it next year as well. To prevent any missconfusion with kindly help from Aaron Hopa I changed callsign to H44SHD.
Regards.”
Remo es HB9SHD / H44SHD