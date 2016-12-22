H44SHD Uepi Island OC-149 [Update]

13 December 2016

Remo HB9SHD informs DxCoffee readers:

“No Internet here for almost one week. We had quite a strong earthquake who last for two minutes, a new experience for me. Good news, no damage or harmed people.

Propagation droppend on 20m during last 10 days. I hear a lot of stations from allover Asia Pacific, 80% Nippon and Aussies, strong stn from Asiatic Russia, some from south America, fewer from eastern Europe and USA.

During night activities I changed to 40m and was surprised to here quite a few US, Italians and stations from Spain.

However not that much QSO’s. They don’t here me!

So I changed from SSB to JT65/JT9. My reports for DX stations are usually -10 to -15dB less on the other side.

My Yaesu FT-891 does a good job. in SSB, digital voice processing in the TX helpes to make weak audio Signals readeable , especially when a radar peaks in with 9+.



Credit also to EndFed Antenna from Hyendfed Ron from Holland. Super service from Ron, he sent me 3 spare wires, superfast just before my vacations starts. Antenna performance is as expected, but for next time I’ll have to improve the setup a bit.

Super credit to my XYL Christa. Have to invite here for two dinners. Because, I do not have a digital interface (FT-891 does not support audio on USB interface like FT-991 does), so I do it the good old “acoustic coupler” way (does someone remember the times when “acoustic couplers” are used?. Headset ear side hold on computer mic. And mic from TRX hold on PC loudspeaker and press PTT manually ….meeee very anoying sound for non HAMs …for us its a melody…

stay tuned.”

Remo es H44SHD