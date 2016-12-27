January 2017: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions

Solar activity in January will see very low levels, with a small chance for Class Flares C.

The geomagnetic field may be unstable, but the general conditions will be quiet for the rest of the forecast period.

 

IK0IXI

Related Articles

