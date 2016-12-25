Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Since 2009, we are here once again to send you and your families our wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

We would like to thank those who follow us daily, our sponsors who support us in this ardous path, the Dx teams and Dxpeditioners who contribute with their updates to enriching our pages.

We will not dwell on the efforts we make every day; we are assuaged by the awareness of being useful for the international DX community.

As always, we would like to thank those who follow and support us.

We would like to thank those who oppose us because, thanks to them, we find the push to get better.

Our warm wishes to you all and make sure to sharpen your antennas; the coming year looks full of surprises on the air!