PJ2/KH0UN Curacao Island SA-099
Posted about 2 days ago |
Stephen KH0UN will be again active from Curacao Island, IOTA SA-099, on HF Bands, as PJ2/KH0UN in December 28 /30 2016. It will be a very short DXped. in “holiday style” so he planned to use LOTW only to confirm contacts (no printing paper qsl).
QSL via LOTW only.
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).