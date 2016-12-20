PJ2/KH0UN Curacao Island SA-099

Stephen KH0UN will be again active from Curacao Island, IOTA SA-099, on HF Bands, as PJ2/KH0UN in December 28 /30 2016. It will be a very short DXped. in “holiday style” so he planned to use LOTW only to confirm contacts (no printing paper qsl).

QSL via LOTW only.

