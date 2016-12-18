VK6NX/p Rottnest Island OC-164

Pavel VK6NX is currently active from Rottnest Island, IOTA OC – 164 as VK6NX/p.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via ClubLog OQRS.
web site: http://www.vk6nx.net/
