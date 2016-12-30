ZC4SB & ZC4JB UK Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus

Steve G0GSB and Judith G4IAQ will be active from UK Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus, 11 to 25 January 2017 as ZC4SB and ZC4JB.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via home call direct.
