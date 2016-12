Daniel PT7BI informs DxCoffee readers:

“We will activate in the period from January 14 to January 18 the Island of Poldros, IOTA SA 072. The callsign will be ZZ8P, and the hams group PT2GTI Robert, PT7BI Daniel, PS8DX Junior, PS8ET Jesus and PS8JIF Ilo.

We will work in all bands and modes, including digital mode.

The manager will be PT2GTI, Robert.

All information is on qrz.com.”