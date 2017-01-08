2016 DX Marathon Deadline – January 10th, 2017

We have received the following note from John K9EL. Hurry up for your submission:

“We hope everyone had an exciting year of DX in 2016. CQ’s annual DX Marathon is a great way to keep motivated each year looking for DX. The Marathon can be used competitively as any other contest or just for yourself to improve your score each year. The Marathon is also perfect for Club competitions. There are 4 classes to accomodate all levels of power and antennas. Complete information is available at www.dxmarathon.com. Several excellent software tools are available to make the submission process easy.

The submission deadline for the 2016 DX Marathon is 2359Z January 10, 2017.

73, John K9EL

DX Marathon Manager”