Hans PA3HGT informs DxCoffee Readers:

“My name is Hans Pluijgers and I am a HAM operator from the Netherlands who going to Mauritius as 3B8/PA3HGT in holidaystyle between 05 september and 22 september 2017.

The equipment will be an Icom IC7100 , endfed antenna for 40-20 and 10 meters with a HP DPS600PB powersupply.

QSL info : via buro homecall or direct.

I am mostly active on SSB and sometimes with digital modes.

Thanks in advance!”

73, Hans Pluijgers PA3HGT