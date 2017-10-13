3C1L & 3C0L Republic of Equatorial Guinea

“Dear radio amateurs,
 
The time has come for new DXpedition lead by YL2GM to 3C1L (Bioko) and 3C0L (Annobon).
 
Country: Republic of Equatorial Guinea.
DXCC most wanted list: 3C0 #30, 3C1 #44.
Dates of operation: 10 OCT 2017 – 22 OCT 2017.
Callsign: 3C0L, 3C1L.
Minimal support requirements for logo/call on QSL card: 100 $/€
 
List of operators:
1.YL2GM
2.YL3AIW
 
More info and regular updates on DXpedition website: http://www.lral.lv/3c0l_3c1l/index.html “
