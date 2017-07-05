3XY4D Guinea

Luc F5RAV informs DxCoffee readers:
“We ll be 3XY4D with Gerard F5NVF & Luc F5RAVC from October 27 till November 5 near Connakry.
QRV from 60 ( if allowed ) till 10.
Mode USB & CW.”
73 Luc. (F5RAV)
