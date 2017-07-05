3XY4D Guinea

Posted about 19 hours ago | 0 comment

Luc F5RAV  informs DxCoffee readers:

“We ll be 3XY4D with Gerard F5NVF & Luc F5RAVC from October 27 till November 5 near Connakry.

QRV from 60 ( if allowed ) till 10.

Mode USB & CW.”

73 Luc. (F5RAV)

Tags: , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close