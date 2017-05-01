3Y0Z Bouvet Island [Update]

1 May 2017

Ralph K0IR informs DxCoffee readers:

Propagation predictions in video format are now available on the Bouvet Island DXpedition website: www.bouvetdx.org Simple click on the menu item at top of the home page.

07 December 2016

PRESS RELEASE #3

Bouvet Island DXpedition 2018

The Bouvet Island DXpedition Team is happy to report the following:

After extensive examination, we have found a suitable landing zone on Bouvet Island and have identified what appears to be the best operating location in the area. Our proposed site is at 540 24’ 23” South and 30 24’ 39” East at approximately 600 ft. ASL. This is on the Slakhallet Glacier on the northeast quadrant of Bouvet. It is relatively flat with areas of maximum slope not exceeding 8 degrees. This is well below slope levels that are prone to avalanches. We have less information on the presence of crevasses, but do not detect any on the highest resolution images that we have. Of course, an on-site inspection upon our initial helicopter landing will determine our actual operating location.

We have researched and selected our Antarctic shelters. These four shelters will house our stations, our sleeping quarters, and our eating and meeting facility (the MEG tent). These were selected to survive the high winds, precipitation, and temperatures expected on Bouvet. We will heat our operating shelter and the MEG tent. Our sleeping shelters will not be heated for safety reasons.

The ten HF beams that served us so well on Amsterdam Island (FT5ZM) will accompany us to Bouvet. We intend to deploy them on a line along 2400 to 600. This will keep the antennas from beaming into each other when aimed at Europe, Japan, and North America. Our verticals for 160, 80, 60, 40, and 30 meters will be placed to minimize interaction. Images of our antenna plans, shelter layouts, and shelter interiors are on our website.

The Japanese support team has reorganized and will be led by Hiro, JA4DND. Joe, JJ3PRT, will be our new pilot for Japan. JA4BUA, Kuwa, will be in charge of web and IT duties, and JK1KSB, Oku, will do our public relations. In addition, we’ve added a VK-ZL-Oceania pilot, VK6VZ.

Our on-line store has opened! You can now shop at Café Press for 3Y0Z souvenirs — mugs, hats, cups, T-shirts, etc. You can purchase fun and usable products and at the same time…support the 3Y0Z team. (www.cafepress.com/3y0z)

Our Facebook page, 3Y0Z-Bouvet Island DXpedition, now has over 1500 followers. Stop by for photos, articles, updates, and meeting fellow DXers.

Fundraising is an on-going process for us. This is a demanding and expensive project;

possibly the most expensive DXpedition ever. We ask for your financial support. Please click on our “Donate” buttons on our website and help us make this happen.

The Bouvet Island DXpedition-2018 Team wishes you and your families a wonderful Holiday season and a New Year filled with DX!