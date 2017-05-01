3Y0Z Bouvet Island [Update]

1 May 2017
Ralph K0IR informs DxCoffee readers:
“Here is a little announcement for DX Coffee —
Propagation predictions in video format are now available on the Bouvet Island DXpedition website: www.bouvetdx.org Simple click on the menu item at top of the home page.
Thank you, my friend.”
07 December 2016
PRESS RELEASE #3
Bouvet Island DXpedition 2018
The Bouvet Island DXpedition Team is happy to report the following:
After extensive examination, we have found a suitable landing zone on Bouvet Island and have identified what appears to be the best operating location in the area. Our proposed site is at 540 24’ 23” South and 30 24’ 39” East at approximately 600 ft. ASL. This is on the Slakhallet Glacier on the northeast quadrant of Bouvet. It is relatively flat with areas of maximum slope not exceeding 8 degrees. This is well below slope levels that are prone to avalanches. We have less information on the presence of crevasses, but do not detect any on the highest resolution images that we have. Of course, an on-site inspection upon our initial helicopter landing will determine our actual operating location.
We have researched and selected our Antarctic shelters. These four shelters will house our stations, our sleeping quarters, and our eating and meeting facility (the MEG tent). These were selected to survive the high winds, precipitation, and temperatures expected on Bouvet. We will heat our operating shelter and the MEG tent. Our sleeping shelters will not be heated for safety reasons.
The ten HF beams that served us so well on Amsterdam Island (FT5ZM) will accompany us to Bouvet. We intend to deploy them on a line along 2400 to 600. This will keep the antennas from beaming into each other when aimed at Europe, Japan, and North America. Our verticals for 160, 80, 60, 40, and 30 meters will be placed to minimize interaction. Images of our antenna plans, shelter layouts, and shelter interiors are on our website.
The Japanese support team has reorganized and will be led by Hiro, JA4DND. Joe, JJ3PRT, will be our new pilot for Japan. JA4BUA, Kuwa, will be in charge of web and IT duties, and JK1KSB, Oku, will do our public relations. In addition, we’ve added a VK-ZL-Oceania pilot, VK6VZ.
Our on-line store has opened! You can now shop at Café Press for 3Y0Z souvenirs — mugs, hats, cups, T-shirts, etc. You can purchase fun and usable products and at the same time…support the 3Y0Z team. (www.cafepress.com/3y0z)
Our Facebook page, 3Y0Z-Bouvet Island DXpedition, now has over 1500 followers. Stop by for photos, articles, updates, and meeting fellow DXers.
Fundraising is an on-going process for us. This is a demanding and expensive project;
possibly the most expensive DXpedition ever. We ask for your financial support. Please click on our “Donate” buttons on our website and help us make this happen.
The Bouvet Island DXpedition-2018 Team wishes you and your families a wonderful Holiday season and a New Year filled with DX!
5 December 2016
A message to DX’ers About 3Y0Z – in English, Spanish, Deutsch, Greek, French, Russian and Italian
24 September 2016
Ralph K0IR, Erling LA6VM and Bob K4UEE informs DxCoffee readers:
The 20-member Bouvet Island DXpedition team is happy to report that our longstanding landing permit (2007) has been updated and revised to conform to current environmental protection regulations, planned landing and helicopter operations, base camp set-up, dates of operation, and operating plans. The updated document has received signatorial approval of the Norsk Polar Institute. Our amateur radio license with the call sign 3YØZ has also been renewed and will be used during the Bouvet DXpedition 2018.
An international team of pilots has been selected to serve as an interface between the DXpedition team and the DX audience worldwide. They are your voice and will collect your feedback and information during the DXpedition and relay it to the team on Bouvet. Those pilots are:
NV9L (Val) Chief Pilot
HK3W (Siso) South America Pilot
JA1WSX (Hiro) Asia-Oceania Pilot
K2SG (Tony) North America Pilot
ON9CFG (Bjorn) European Pilot
ZS2I (Johan) Africa Pilot
Foundations, DX clubs, corporate sponsors, and individuals have shown enthusiastic support for the Bouvet Island DXpedition. This DXpedition is an expensive project with team members bearing 50% of its total cost. Your financial support is encouraged and welcomed to help us make this happen. Please see our list of donors and sponsors and learn how you can help on our website at: www.bouvetdx.org
19 August 2016
3Y0Z, a great Team
10 August 2016
3Y0Z Bouvet Island DXpedition 2018, IOTA AN – 002.
Team: Franz DJ9ZB, Nodir EY8MM, Jorge HK1R, Ralph K0IR, Robert K4UEE, Craig K9CT, Erling LA6VM, Geroge N4GRN, Arnold N6HC, James N9TK, Jeffrey NM1Y, Michael PA5M, Andrew UA3AB, Robert VA7DX, John VE7CT, Glenn W0GJ, Gregg W6IZT, Hal W8HC and Jerry WB9Z.
QSL via N2OO.
Visit the official web site http://www.bouvetdx.org/
SEE my article on the CHUCK BRADY / 3Y0C DEC 2000 TO MARCH 2001
