3Y0Z  Bouvet Team Response the NCDXF Contribution

Ralph Fedor K0IR for DxCoffee readers:

“The 3Y0Z team is extremely grateful to the Northern California DX Foundation for their $100,000 contribution to our Bouvet Island DXpedition. We are honored and privileged to receive the largest grant even given by NCDXF.

This contribution by the NCDXF mandates that we as a team, and each of us as an individual, recognize the responsibility that accompanies the level of trust placed in us. It demands the best of us, being on Bouvet singly focused on the DX and amateur community worldwide — nothing else. We as a team accept that responsibility. We pledge to do our best – nothing less. Our goal is to have your call in our log and get home safely – nothing more.

While we are light years from where we started this project, we still have work to do and financial challenges to meet to get us to Bouvet, give you those QSO’s, and get home again. We thank the NCDXF and all of you who have helped us financially and with your good wishes. You have moved us well down the path to Bouvet and we would be honored by your continued support. Together we will make this happen.

Thank you.”

The Bouvet Island DXpedition Team”