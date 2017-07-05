4L0GF Georgia

Posted about 19 hours ago

Luc F5RAV  informs DxCoffee readers:

“We ll be 4L0GF from near Batumi (QTH Sergo 4L6QC ) , with Alexander UR5EAW, Antoine  F5RAB and Luc F5RAV from 3 till 13 August, QRV from 160 till 10 USB CW & modes.”

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

