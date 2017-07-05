4L0GF Georgia

Luc F5RAV informs DxCoffee readers:
“We ll be 4L0GF from near Batumi (QTH Sergo 4L6QC ) , with Alexander UR5EAW, Antoine F5RAB and Luc F5RAV from 3 till 13 August, QRV from 160 till 10 USB CW & modes.”
