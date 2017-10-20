4S7AYG, 4S7BHG & 4S7KLH Sri Lanka AS-003

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, October,19.2017

SRI LANKA, 4S7-LAND AND THE CQWW SSB WITH A CUP OF CEYLON TEA

4S7AYG (UR0MC/UT5UY), 4S7BHG (OH2BE/OH2BH) & 4S7KLH (R3XA)

The Daily DX News of October 13th suggested that Sri Lanka is the place to be for the CQWW SSB Contest. So right they were that three visitor stations will be penetrating the scene for a week, including the days prior to the contest weekend. This semi-rare scenic island with its natural beauty is indeed the place to be now and in the future, as their tourism offering is well established with a line-up of fine hotels in full operation. How about a trip to Cinnamon Island, the true home of highly-desired Ceylon cinnamon along with those rare ones in IOTA AS-171.

Ham Radio Tourism (HRT) is indeed well-established in many places around the world. Now Sri Lanka joins those ranks from zone 22 in the Indian Ocean, seven (7) degrees North of the equator. https://www.hamtourism.com

As an introduction, you can try to work all three stations during the week of October 23rd and be eligible for the Ham Radio Tourism Award (HRTA), which features those long beaches and unforgettable landscapes of Sri Lanka. And enjoy a cup of famous Ceylon Tea while doing all this. Your list of QSOs can be submitted to: info@hamtourism.com. There the award is at no cost by pdf-emai.