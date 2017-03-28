4W/YB3MM & 4W/YB3LZ Timor Leste OC-148

Bimbo YB3MM and Hen YB3LZ will be active from Timor Leste, IOTA OC-148, 3 to 5 April 2017 as 4W/YB3MM and 4W/YB3LZ.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via YB3MM, IZ8CCW direct.

 

