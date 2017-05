Felix DL6JF informs DxCoffee readers:

“I willl be active from Cyprus Island AS-004 as 5B/DL6JF. I will be QRV on HF bands in CW. Including entry in All Asian DX CW Contest during my 26th Birthday.

June, 15th. – June, 25th. – 2017

QSL for 5B/DL6JF via LoTW, Bureau and direct.

Best 73 de Felix, DL6JF”