Charles, NK8O, will return to Tanzania on 5 November for a one month stay, through 5 December 2017. He will be operating holiday style, suites permitting.

Modes will be CW, PSK63/31 and FT8. Rig: KX3 with KXPA100 and a KX2 with HR50 for digital modes. Antennas: doublet for 40-10, plus a 15 meter half square.

QSL via LOTW, eQSL, and Clublog. For paper QSLs a donation via PayPal is requested. Information for 5H3DX on QRZ.com.

Allstar node #46617 will also be operational.