5K1B Mucura Island – San Bernardo islands SA-078

Núria EA3WL informs DxCoffee Readers:

Callsign: 5K1B

Operators: Josep (EA3BT) & Núria (EA3WL – YL)

Dates: From 21ST to 28th November 2017

QTH: Mucura Island (San Bernardo islands) * IOTA SA-078 * Last operation from this reference in 2008 (more than 9 years ago !!!!).

1 full station:

Equipment: Icom IC-7300

Linear Amplifier : Expert 1.3 FA

Antennas: EAxbeam (6-20 m) & wire dipole (30 & 40 & 80m)

Bands: 6-40 and will also try 80 m.

Modes: SSB, CW, RTTY Website: at QRZ.com. Also available the QSO Director tool for checking the online logs direct in real time (www.qsodirector.com), if internet works properly, of course QSL via: EA3BT. We’ll use Clublog OQRS (preferred) Any other details? We’ll be on the air as many as possible. Hope propagation helps us. Logs will be online through QSO Director tool and also Clublog

Hope you can include this information in your next bulletin.

73 & 88

Núria, EA3WL and Josep, EA3BT