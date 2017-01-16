5K6RM Feria de Manizales [Photo & Update]

16 January 2017

Gabriel HK4GOO informs DxCoffee readers:

“The 5K6RM Team during the 1 to 9 of January in the activation of the Special Indicative Feria de Manizales managed to make 1788 QSO. We want to thank all the radio amateur colleagues who contacted us and those who tried to contact us but because of the bad conditions or some other reason we could not hear them. We hope to respond all the QSL as soon as possible, and to join us in 2018.