5K6RM Feria de Manizales [Photo & Update]

“The 5K6RM Team during the 1 to 9 of January in the activation of the Special Indicative Feria de Manizales managed to make 1788 QSO. We want to thank all the radio amateur colleagues who contacted us and those who tried to contact us but because of the bad conditions or some other reason we could not hear them. We hope to respond all the QSL as soon as possible, and to join us in 2018.Sincerly HK4GOO/6 Gabo in name of 5K6RM Team.”
13 December 2016
Andrés HK6NVV, Santiago HK4LIS/6 and Gabriel HK4GOO/6 informs DxCoffee readers:
“We wanna invite to all ham radio operators of the world to contact us with the Special Call 5K6RM Feria de Manizales.
Starts: Sunday, January 1st 2017 05:00 UTC
Ends: Monday, January 9th 2017 04:59 UTC
Bands: 160m, 80m, 40m, 20m, 30m, 15m, 10m, 6m and 2m
Modes: SSB, RTTY, CW, SSTV
Operators: HK6JIL, HK6JCF, HK6F, HK6KDJ, HK6NVV, HJ6FSL, HK6PVA, HK3PSA, HK6KDK, HK4JCC/6, HK4GOO/6, HK4LIS/6, HJ6CMC, HJ6ERU.
Attendance certificate: QSL card
Contact confirmation can be sent by sending each participant, log to the mail 5k6rm.manizales@gmail.com, through the log of www.qrz.com, or eQSL log, QSL card via Bureau or direct QSL card.
The same mode we are active 5 to 9 January with our callsign HK6NVV, HK4LIS/6 ,HK4GOO/6 from Cerro El Recreo in the Parque de los Nevados, grid locator FJ24HX. You can find us in QRZ.com, LoTW, eQSL, Clublog and HRDLog.
73 for All and we will be waiting for your contacts.”
Andrés HK6NVV
Santiago HK4LIS/6
Gabriel HK4GOO/6
