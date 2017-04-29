5Mhz access granted in Malta

Ivan 9H1PI informs DxCoffee readers:
“Please be advised that Maltese amateurs have been granted access to the 60 m.
Freq: 5351.5 – 5366.5 kHz
Power: 15 Watts eirp”
73’s de Ivan 9H1PI .
