Bodo DF8DX (ex DL3OCH) will be active again from Nigeria 12 – 16 November 2017 as 5N7Q.

Active on 80 – 10 m mostly CW.

Bodo announcement:

“I will be in Nigeria from 12.-16.November 2017. I will take some equipment to be QRV. If you hear me with big signal, I am QRV from the transmitting station from Voice Of Nigeria in Abuja.

​This is not a DXpedition. I am for work in Nigeria and have a busy schedule. “