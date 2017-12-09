5P8VW Rømø Island EU-125

“Hello DxCoffee readers,

like in 2016 I will be active again in december from 13th of december 2017 until 23th december 2017. The bands 10m – 160m will be used in SSB, CW, FT8 and JT65.

If you need further information please let me know this and I will support a news entry.

vy 73 es 55″

de Volker 5P8VW

OZFF-0004 / EU-125 Rømø Island