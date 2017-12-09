5P8VW Rømø Island EU-125

Posted about 1 day ago | 0 comment

“Hello DxCoffee readers,

like in 2016 I will be active again in december from 13th of december  2017 until 23th december 2017. The bands 10m – 160m will be used in SSB, CW, FT8 and JT65.

If you need further information please let me know this and I will support a news entry.

vy 73 es 55″

                       de Volker 5P8VW

                               OZFF-0004 / EU-125 Rømø Island

Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com –
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close