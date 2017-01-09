5U5R Niger, Breaking News!!!

Tony EA5RM informs DxCoffee readers:
“Just today I had a meeting with Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications et de La Poste du Niger officials in Niamey.ARTP officials were very kind and they told me that 6 meters are not allowed for Amateur Radio in this country so we have cancel all our plans for this band, instead we are going to be on the air on 60 meters. Announced QRG is 5.360 Khz for both modes CW and USB.”Antonio Gonzalez EA5RM
