5U5R Niger [Update]

3 March 2017

Tony EA5RM informs DxCoffee readers:

” Almost everything is ready to go, some more than 500kg of stuff is going to be moved from Madrid to Niamey. Our team, composed by EA1SA, EA5KM, EA7AJR, EA7KW, F9IE, HK6F, IK5RUN, IN3ZNR, K3LP and EA5RM,

will meet in Madrid next Monday, March 6th.

We plan to have a meeting with PTT officials and we are going to give them a proposal to add the 6 meters band for the amateur service in the Niger National Band Plan.

We want to give thanks to all the support we are receiving from our donors, sponsors and friends.

See you on the air next March 9th from Niamey.

5U5R Niger 2017 Dxpedition

9 January 2017

Tony EA5RM informs DxCoffee readers: “Just today I had a meeting with Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications et de La Poste du Niger officials in Niamey. ARTP officials were very kind and they told me that 6 meters are not allowed for Amateur Radio in this country so we have cancel all our plans for this band, instead we are going to be on the air on 60 meters. Announced QRG is 5.360 Khz for both modes CW and USB.” Antonio Gonzalez EA5RM Exclusive photos for our readers

8 December 2016

Tony EA5RM informs DxCoffee readers: