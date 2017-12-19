Adrian KO8SCA informs DxCoffee readers:

“My dear amateur radio friends, In a few days my friend and DXpeditioner Ken (LA7GIA) and I, will be embarking on a DXpedition like no other I did before. Destination: Somalia with the callsign: 6O6O Somalia is a country ravaged by poverty and war but it is slowly returning to normal.

We will be landing in Somalia on the morning of January 3, 2018 and we will stay there for 12 full days. We will be using our Elecraft K3 radios to work all HF bands (including 160M) in multiple modes CW/SSB/RTTY/FT8. We will have multiple antennas: beam, verticals, dipoles and Beverages as well as high power amplifiers. If there is Internet available on site, we will do a live ClubLog and LoTW upload of all QSOs.

Paper QSL card via M0OXO, OQRS.

Our DXpedition will also have a humanitarian aspect. Ken and I will pay for all the DXpedition expenses.

All money raised during the DXpedition will go to the not-for-profit Doctors Without Borders (http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org ) which recently returned to Somalia (http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/country-region/somalia ) after an absence of a few years.

Please consider donating to this cause! Ken setup a PayPal donation email address (6o6o@la7gia.com ). More details will be posted on Ken’s website: http://la7gia.com/6o6o/dwobfundraiser.html

Happy Holidays to you all and hope to work many of you from 6O !

Thank you!

73, Adrian KO8SCA