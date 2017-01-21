6W2SC Senegal

Posted about 1 day ago | 0 comment

“If all goes well, will be QRV from about 20.01.17, until March. As usual, mostly CW, but if you need a Phone or Digi QSO, ask for a sked by Email.

QSL after the trip, via my homecall HA3AUI.”

73, Peter

 

Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment
CAPTCHA
*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close