7P8AO Lesotho

“Pista HA5AO will return to Lesotho as a volunteer to a local community group.
Look for 7P8AO, October 16 – 28, 2017. He plans to operate 10 – 40m, CW, RTTY and FT8 when not at work; log and OQRS at HA5AO.com
The primary purpose of this trip is to conduct training classes for young entrepreneurs wanting to start their own small business. Pista himself started a business in Budapest over 25 years ago, today the company is a leader in its field.”
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.