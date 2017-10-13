7P8AO Lesotho

“Pista HA5AO will return to Lesotho as a volunteer to a local community group.

Look for 7P8AO, October 16 – 28, 2017. He plans to operate 10 – 40m, CW, RTTY and FT8 when not at work; log and OQRS at HA5AO.com

The primary purpose of this trip is to conduct training classes for young entrepreneurs wanting to start their own small business. Pista himself started a business in Budapest over 25 years ago, today the company is a leader in its field.”