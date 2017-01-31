7P8EUDXF Lesotho

Pista HA5AO will return to Lesotho for humanitarian purposes 10 Feb – 26 Feb 2017.

He will operate mostly CW, 10 – 40 meters during his free time using the call sign 7P8EUDXF. He will be overseeing the project at a local orphanage that he started during his October, 2016 visit and will deliver donations received since then. Logsearch and OQRS is available on ha5ao.com Please use OQRS for all confirmation requests, do not send cards via the bureau.

For the October, 2016 operation – all OQRS direct and mail direct QSL requests were posted from Budapest on 23 January, 2017, bureau cards were forwarded to the HA bureau. LoTW was uploaded 28 December, 2016.

Money donated to 7P8EUDXF will be used only for humanitarian purposes. The results of Pista’s 2010 activity can be seen at:

http://ha5ao.com/index.php/dx-peditions/lesotho/lesotho-2010/103-news-from-lesotho-again

At the completion of this next visit the photo gallery on ha5ao.com will be updated.

73,

Gene K5GS for Pista HA5AO