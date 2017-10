Dave EI9FBB informs DxCoffee Readers:

“The EIDX Group (who brought you 9N7EI earlier this year) are delighted to announce their next DXpedition for 2018. A team of 14 operators will be QRV for 2 consecutive weekends from March 21st to April 3rd also taking in the WPX SSB contest.

The team have carefully selected an ideal location on the shores of lake Malawi and will be QRV on all bands from 160m through 10m, SSB, CW and RTTY.