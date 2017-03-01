7U1X Algeria

Rod EA7JX will be active from Algeria 18 to 25 September 2017 as 7U1X.
Operate on HF bands + 6mt. in CW, SSB and RTTY, including CQ WW DX RTTY Contest 23 – 24 September 2017.
QSL via home call, OQRS.
Rod EA7JX will be active from Algeria 18 to 25 September 2017 as 7U1X.
Operate on HF bands + 6mt. in CW, SSB and RTTY, including CQ WW DX RTTY Contest 23 – 24 September 2017.
QSL via home call, OQRS.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.