7U1X Algeria

Posted about 16 hours ago | 0 comment

Rod EA7JX will be active from Algeria 18 to 25 September 2017 as 7U1X.
Operate on HF bands + 6mt. in CW, SSB and RTTY, including CQ WW DX RTTY Contest 23 – 24 September 2017.

QSL via home call, OQRS.

Rod is the Boss of the EAntenna

Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close