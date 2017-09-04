8P9RN, 8P9SL & 8P9KZ Barbados NA-021

Bob, WB2YQH informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Bob, WB2YQH will be QRV as 8P9RN, Steve, WF2S will sign 8P9SL and Bob, W2KKZ will be 8P9KZ from Christchurch, Barbados (NA-021) October 17-25.  They will use a K3S to an Acom 600s amplifier feeding a S9-43 vertical antenna on 80-10 meters, including WARC. 8P9RN will be QRV on CW & SSB; 8P9SL will do Digital modes-RTTY, PSK and JT65 plus some CW and SSB; 8P9KZ will be on CW & SSB modes. 

Full color QSL card will be available via ClubLog OQRS or via homecalls for all callsigns. 

8P9SL will also upload to LoTW. 

See QRZ.com pages for each call for complete information and ClubLog search feature.”

