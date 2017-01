8 January 2017

Neven LZ1COM for DxCoffee readers:

***********************************

20 December 2016

Neven LZ1COM annoucement:

“I will be working from the Maldives at least one of the days between 30 Dec 2016 and 5 January 2017.

Equipment will be ICOM-7100, 100W. Antenna is not clear yet.

For now you can expect to hear this call sign activated as LZ/8Q7ND from Bulgaria.”