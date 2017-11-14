9G5W Ghana

November 20th to November 29th 2017
7 OPs will be active on all Bands including CQ WW CW Contest from Kokrobite ,Ghana   
Grid locator IJ95TL

QSL via S59ZZ

web site: https://www.ghana.si

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

