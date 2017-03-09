9G5X Ghana

The Six G Team will be active from Ghana until 21 March 2017 as 9G5X.
Operate on HF bands in CW, SSB and RTTY.
Team: G3XAQ, G3VMW, G4BWP, 5B4AGN, M0PCB and G6MC.
QSL via M0OXO.
web site: http://www.ossett.net/9G5X/9G5X_Team.html
