9L1T Sherbro Island, Sierra Leone, CANCELED

3 July 2017
 
Art IK7JWY informs DxCoffee readers: 
“Bad news.
Time ago we received by email a copy of our 9L1T licence.
After repeated solicitations addressed to the Ministry of Telecommunications of Sierra Leone, in order to obtain the original, we have been informed that the licence was revoked, no amateur radio license should be issued for security reason.
We are deeply disappointed, but this matter is totally out of our control.
As a result the March 2018  Dxpedition in Sierra Leone has been canceled.
Italian DXpedition Team”
 
73 de IK7JWY (HF Pilot station)
***********************
10 May 2017
 
Art IK7JWY informs DxCoffee readers: 

“The Italian DXpedition Team announces the next dxpedition will be in mid-March 2018 from Sherbro Island  (9L Sierra Leone), IOTA reference AF056, with the callsign 9L1T.
The team will be composed by I1HJT, I2YSB, IK2CIO, IK2CKR, IK2DIA, IK2HKT and JA3USA.
They expect to use 3 stations on all the HF bands (no 50 MHz) , in CW and SSB modes. RTTY one band only, to be chosen.
On the official website http://www.i2ysb.com/idt/ you can participate in the survey 9L1T.
Subject to availability of internet connection, the REAL TIME Log will be available at: http://win.i2ysb.com/logonline/
Official forum: http://www.hamradioweb.net.

73 de IK7JWY Art (HF pilot station)”

