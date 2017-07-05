9L1T Sherbro Island, Sierra Leone, CANCELED

“Bad news.

Time ago we received by email a copy of our 9L1T licence.

After repeated solicitations addressed to the Ministry of Telecommunications of Sierra Leone, in order to obtain the original, we have been informed that the licence was revoked, no amateur radio license should be issued for security reason.

We are deeply disappointed, but this matter is totally out of our control.

As a result the March 2018 Dxpedition in Sierra Leone has been canceled.

Italian DXpedition Team”