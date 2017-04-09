9M0W DXpedition to Spratly [Exclusive News]

9M0W DXpedition to Spratly

Exclusive News, Hrane YT1AD Hrane informs DxCoffee readers:

 

“I’ve postponed our trip to Spratly from December 2017 to March 10th till March 20th 2018,

because the resort on Layang Layang island is closed from September 1st till February 28th 2018.

Flight is from Kota Kinabalu, Borneo  island . We have a team of 12 HAMs right now, but  I’m

looking for 2 operators more.  If you need information for to join the team, write me

Current list of team members is:

YT1AD, HL5FUA, K9JM, YT3W, ZL3WW, K6MKF, K6SRZ, N6TQS, VK3FY, VK3GK, PY2XB,

K3LP and maybe PY5EG.”

 

IN3ZNR-WH0Q

Fabrizio “Brix” Vedovelli

IN3ZNR-WH0Q Fabrizio

