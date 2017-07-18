9M4IOTA Pangkor Island AS-072

9M4IOTA Team informs DxCoffee Readers:

“We are pleased to inform that 9M4IOTA will be back again this July and this time will be happen at Pangkor Island AS-072 and active from July 22-24, 2017. This is the second appearance of this year after Tioman Island in March.

Pangkor Island is a resort island located in Manjung Perak, Malaysia and has a population of approximately 25,000. It’s a very good place for families or can be a place to take a break from the bustle of the city.

The appearance of this time will consist of 9M2VDX, 9M2AIS, 9M2ZDX, 9M2ODX, 9M2JEP, 9M2AGC, 9M2UDE, 9M2MCB, 9W2FQP, 9W2FOR, 9W2ZNY and 9W2RGZ. We will be QRV on 10m-80m in CW, SSB and Digital. And Kejora Garden Resort (main sponsor) is the place where all the operators and crews will stay during this activity.

Do not forget to connect with us and hope to see you on air.”

QSL via 9M2OOO.

73 de 9M4IOTA

