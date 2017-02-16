9M4IOTA Tioman island AS-046

Ridzuan 9M2VDX informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Kuala Lumpur DX Team as known as KLDX will be participate in IOTA programme at Tioman Island, West Malaysia from March, 3rd to March, 5th 2017.

9M4IOTA is the callsign for this DXing programme and will work from 10M to 80M bands in CW, SSB and also Digital modes. Don’t miss a chance to be with us on air, collect some cool QSL card and be part of this programme. We are waiting for you!

Tioman Island is an island in Rompin District, Pahang, Malaysia. It is located 32 kilometres (20 miles) off the east coast of the state, and is some 20 kilometres (12 miles) long and 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) wide. It has eight main villages, the largest and most populous being Kampung Tekek in the north. The densely forested island is sparsely inhabited, and is surrounded by numerous coral reefs, making it a popular scuba diving spot.

Operators who will be involved at this time is 9M2OOO, 9M2AIS, 9M2VDX, 9M2ZDX, 9M2ODX, 9M2MDX, 9M2ROL, 9M2UDE, 9M2JEP, 9W2NMX, 9W2FEL and 9W2NYO.