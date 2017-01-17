9M4LI Lalang Island AS-072

Nazari 9W2NDQ informs DxCoffee readers:
“Our Team will be active from Lalang island, IOTA AS-072, 3 to 5 February 2017 as 9M4LIQSL manager 9W2NDQ.Web page: https://www.facebook.com/9M4LIThank You.”
Nazari 9W2NDQ
