9N7EI Nepal

Posted about 12 hours ago | 1 comment
Dave EI9FBB informs DxCoffee readers:
 
Members of the newly formed EI DX Group are delighted to announce this exciting project to Nepal, March 8th to 20th 2017. For the 1st time, this 11 man, all ‘Echo India’ DXpedition team will operate up to 5 stations continuously for 9 consecutive days on all bands and modes from 80m through 10m. 
Our QTH is located 30 kilometers outside Kathmandu, in a quiet suburb sited at 5,600′ above sea level, with great views and take off across the Himalayas.
Currently Nepal is #91 on Clublog’s Most Wanted list and a staggering #33 in North America.
 
For full information please see: https://9n7ei.com/
 
QSL via Charles M0OXO”
 
 
 
 
Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

One Response to "9N7EI Nepal"

  1. N7WS says:
    January 22, 2017 at 15:22

    No 160?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment
CAPTCHA
*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close