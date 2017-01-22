9N7EI Nepal

Dave EI9FBB informs DxCoffee readers:

“ Members of the newly formed EI DX Group are delighted to announce this exciting project to Nepal, March 8th to 20th 2017. For the 1st time, this 11 man, all ‘Echo India’ DXpedition team will operate up to 5 stations continuously for 9 consecutive days on all bands and modes from 80m through 10m.

Our QTH is located 30 kilometers outside Kathmandu, in a quiet suburb sited at 5,600′ above sea level, with great views and take off across the Himalayas.

Currently Nepal is #91 on Clublog’s Most Wanted list and a staggering #33 in North America.

https://9n7ei.com/ For full information please see: