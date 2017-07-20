A43FD Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman

Khalid A41ZZ informs DxCoffee Readers:
“Activity from Al Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain), 21 to 22 July as A43FD.Working on HF bands.The team: A41KT, A41LE, A41LX, A41MS, A41OF, A41RN, A41SS and A41ZZ.QSL via VIA ROARS A47RS”
