A43FD Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman

Khalid A41ZZ informs DxCoffee Readers:
 
“Activity from Al Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain), 21 to 22 July as A43FD.
Working on HF bands.
The team: A41KT, A41LE, A41LX, A41MS, A41OF, A41RN, A41SS and A41ZZ.
QSL via VIA ROARS A47RS”

 

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

