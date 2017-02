Champ E21EIC informs DxCoffee readers:

“A5A will be activated again between 10-17 Feb 2017

Zorro, JH1AJT will travel to Bhutan with JC, E20NKB and Champ, E21EIC. Main purpose of this trip is to support the launch of Paralympic Committee in Bhutanwith Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC).

Activity will be on 160 – 10m bands CW, SSB and RTTY.

QSL to JH1AJT; PO Box 8, Oiso, Naka-gun, KANAGAWA 259-0111, Japan

OQRS will be available at ClubLog after his return to Japan.”